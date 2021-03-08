BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,921 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.73% of National Bank worth $147,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 322,146 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in National Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 340,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in National Bank by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBHC opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NBHC. DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

