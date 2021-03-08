BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.53% of Revance Therapeutics worth $142,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7,981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 222,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 219,494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

