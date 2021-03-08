BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,060,614 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.58% of Heron Therapeutics worth $145,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

