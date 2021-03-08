BlackRock Inc. Purchases 178,055 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.66% of Lumber Liquidators worth $139,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 191,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 109.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 35.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $680.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.