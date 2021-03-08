BlackRock Inc. Purchases 253,944 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.88% of Calix worth $144,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,590,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after purchasing an additional 576,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 277,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Calix by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

