BlackRock Inc. Purchases 254,126 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.16% of Domo worth $136,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domo by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock valued at $16,478,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

Domo stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

