BlackRock Inc. Purchases 273,717 Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,717 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.31% of Kraton worth $135,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kraton by 192.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 56.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KRA opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kraton Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

