BlackRock Inc. Purchases 314,297 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.59% of Hilltop worth $138,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 134.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 557.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 201,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

