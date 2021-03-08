BlackRock Inc. Purchases 423,458 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.42% of Perdoceo Education worth $134,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.80 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $826.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $110,377.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 972,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,835.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $69,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,563 shares of company stock worth $977,685. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.