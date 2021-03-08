BlackRock Inc. Purchases 55,388 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,388 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.26% of Standex International worth $146,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Standex International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.