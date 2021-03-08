BlackRock Inc. Purchases 677,933 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of Yext worth $143,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yext by 217.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Yext by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 39.2% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,168,449.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

