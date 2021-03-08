BlackRock Inc. Purchases 85,584 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.70% of S&T Bancorp worth $143,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

