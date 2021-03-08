BlackRock Inc. Purchases 883,865 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.89% of Workhorse Group worth $140,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.