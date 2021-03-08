BlackRock Inc. Purchases 91,207 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.39% of Tompkins Financial worth $141,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 57.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $86.55 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMP shares. TheStreet raised Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

