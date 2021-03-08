BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.21% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $141,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.