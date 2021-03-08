BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.45% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $145,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,864 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 102,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 715,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NYSE AXL opened at $10.27 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

