BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of First Bancorp worth $142,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,200 shares of company stock worth $1,634,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

