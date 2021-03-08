BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.59% of Southside Bancshares worth $149,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,552.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

