BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.74% of The Michaels Companies worth $148,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 814,918 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,839,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000.

MIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

