BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.26% of Griffon worth $141,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Griffon by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

