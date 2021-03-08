BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.64% of OFG Bancorp worth $139,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.