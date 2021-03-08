BlackRock Inc. Sells 439,011 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,011 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.92% of Atkore International Group worth $135,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,152,000 after acquiring an additional 194,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,833,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $69.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $71.29.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

