BlackRock Inc. Sells 81,571 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,571 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of OneMain worth $143,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OMF opened at $52.70 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.98%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

