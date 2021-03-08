Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 61.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.75 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

