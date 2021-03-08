BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $25,618.32 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $25,618.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006549 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007606 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,644,297 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

