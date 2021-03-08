Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 5%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.62. 6,074,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,549,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 4.23.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,691,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

