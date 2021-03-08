BlitzPredict Trading Up 110.9% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 110.9% against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $658,488.86 and $4,113.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00018874 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 137.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

