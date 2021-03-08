Blockchain Certified Data Token Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $25,030.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

