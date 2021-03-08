Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00008798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $34.34 million and $79,116.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006236 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,554,755 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

