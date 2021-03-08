Blockpass Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $813.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.14 or 0.00819200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00061380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00041275 BTC.

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

