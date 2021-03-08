Blockport (BPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.63 or 0.00807669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00062480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00040902 BTC.

Blockport is a token. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

