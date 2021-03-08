BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $373,345.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

