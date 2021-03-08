Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:BE opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,843 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $24,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

