Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) will announce sales of $282.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.30 million to $283.13 million. Blucora reported sales of $263.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $833.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.51 million to $841.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $890.12 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

