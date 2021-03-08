Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.05

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

