Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.81

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $54.42, with a volume of 3056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 196.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

