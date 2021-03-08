Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) VP Sells $156,768.80 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. 523,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 315,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

