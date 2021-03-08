BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 345.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

