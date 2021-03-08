BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $4.60 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $3,342.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.