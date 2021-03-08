BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.77

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. BOMB has a market cap of $698,967.06 and approximately $192,345.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,607 coins and its circulating supply is 911,819 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

