BOMB Trading 34% Lower This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $726,589.10 and approximately $205,918.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,276.97 or 1.00010760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00036008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003698 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,606 coins and its circulating supply is 911,818 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

