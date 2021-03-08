Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.70

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 11120889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.82.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

