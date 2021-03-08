Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.79

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 488243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

