Bonded Finance Trading Up 40.1% This Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $1.40 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.51 or 0.00461424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00076717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081365 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00459675 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

