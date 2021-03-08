BonFi (BNF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.58 Million

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One BonFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.55 or 0.00453204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00067398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00076019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00078398 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00466089 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

