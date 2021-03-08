BOOM (BOOM) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $4,429.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,201,381 coins and its circulating supply is 782,170,649 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

