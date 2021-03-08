BoostCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, BoostCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoostCoin has a market cap of $6,020.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (CRYPTO:BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boostcoin (BOST) claims to be the first hybrid PoW/PoS X13 altcoin. The PoW phase was set to have a block reward of 515 coins per block – a sixty second block target and a total supply of 11.7 million coins. The total supply of coins is limited to 40 million including the PoS phase which has an interest rate of 10% annually. There are continuing rewards from PoS blocks towards the BoostCoin foundation and there was a 1% premine. “

BoostCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

