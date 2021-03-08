Boosted Finance (BOOST) Market Cap Hits $3.71 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $189,921.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for $61.96 or 0.00119225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00459255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00460297 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

