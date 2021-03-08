Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boqii in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boqii’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Boqii stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Boqii has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

