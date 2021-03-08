BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.23

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 31352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock valued at $406,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after acquiring an additional 601,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

